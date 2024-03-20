St. Patrick's day celebrations in Santa Ponsa 2024
British travellers will be using a new glass raised walkway when they arrive and depart Palma airport from next month as part of the modernisation of the airport. The walkway is expected to make life easier to British travellers as they transit from the main terminal building to the departure and arrival gates.

The walkway is now complete and all the necessary equipment has been installed. Palma airport has said that the walkway will be a major asset to the airport for this summer when it opens next month.

British travellers have to go through passport control when they depart or enter Spain unlike their counterparts from European Union countries.

Palma airport is expecting a record year for British tourism this summer.

