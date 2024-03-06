Get your Union Flag beach towels at the ready German tourists are marching on Magalluf and Palmanova...in force. The Calvia council, who are attending the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, said that the two resorts, which have been predominantly British for decades, were growing in popularity with German tourists.

Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonia Amengual said that they expected 15 percent of all tourists heading to Palmanova and Magalluf to be German this summer, a major increase. About 43 percent of tourists to the two resorts are British.

The Mayor said that German tourists were moving out of their historic stronghold of Paguera and are discovering other Calvia resorts such as Magalluf. Millions of euros have been spent on Magalluf in recent years so that it can cater for other nationalities of of tourists.

For decades British tourism to Mallorca has been centred around Palmamona and Magalluf while the Germans rule supreme in Arenal. But times are changing thanks to major investment in the resorts and more promotion.

The Calvia council is planning to thank British tourists for their loyalty next month by organising a week-long Saint George´s event in Palmanova. A wide range of activities will be taking place including a book signing event by a top British author.