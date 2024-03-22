This Sunday, March 24 Palma will be holding their 31st Half Marathon and the 12th 10km Port De Palma race in the morning. Therefore Palma's Paseo Maritimo will be closed to traffic for a few hours. The Half Marathon will start at 9.30am from the Parc de la Mar and the 10kms will be at 9am. For more information click here.

Half Marathon circuit.

10km circuit.

Also the Ciutat de Palma-El Corte Inglés Fun Run celebrates its 20th anniversary this year on the 24th of March, with the start and finish in front of Palma Cathedral and the expected participation of around 3,000 people, most of them families.

Ciutat de Palma-El Corte Inglés Fun Run.

The race, which follows a 3.5-kilometre circuit along the Paseo Marítimo and ends in the Parc de la Mar, is free of charge and is open to people with physical disabilities. In addition, a large number of children and families are expected to take part, as a dozen schools have registered.

The event, organised by the Club Marathon Mallorca and El Corte Inglés, will take place at 12 noon, starting after the Ciutat de Palma Half Marathon and the 10 kms Port de Palma, where some 3,000 people will be taking part. Therefore, on the 24th of March, Palma will host the biggest local athletics festival of the year, with more than 6,000 people expected to register.

Registration for the Carrera Popular can be made at www.elitechip.net and at the El Corte Inglés sports stores, and prizes of 300, 250, 200, 200, 150 and 100 euros will be awarded in gift cards to the schools or clubs with the highest number of participants at the finish line.

This year's participants will also receive a special 20th anniversary commemorative medal. They will also enjoy drinks, fruit and bread with sobrasada at the finish line, thanks to the collaboration of the Sobrasada de Mallorca Regulatory Council. The event has the support of Palma City Council and the Consell de Mallorca, as well as the Balearic Athletics Federation, Ports de Balears and Adema.