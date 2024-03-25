The Council of Ibiza is going to hire private detectives to investigate illegal parties on the island.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a boom in illegal parties in country houses because the clubs were closed.

As a result, the island council hired the services of private investigators to help crackdown on illegal parties and the same action is going to be taken this summer.

These inspectors will have to collaborate with the security forces “when their professional activities are related to criminal acts or may affect public safety”.

The detectives hired last summer also helped to dismantle a criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking.

Private detectives managed to infiltrate 33 illegal parties in Ibiza last season with fines ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 euros handed out.

These illegal parties are usually held in villages far from the town and are accessed through contacts, friends, WhatsApp groups, websites... The price of tickets varies according to the type of party and can range from 20 to 150 euros with or without drinks. To avoid detection, they ask for payment in cash or by card, not Bizum.