Alcudia Police and the Guardia Civil are looking for the person who attempted to rob the bar at Alcudia's football ground in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police say that shortly before 3am this individual smashed a window with a large stone. What he hadn't realised was that there were people inside the bar - the bar's proprietors.

They immediately called the police and he ran off.

Officers have been studying security camera images in the attempt to locate him.