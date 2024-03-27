The owner of a well-known restaurant in Arenal (Playa de Palma) says that extortion is very common in the resort. And with this extortion comes the threat of violence. As he knows. He has suffered a broken jaw at the hands of Hells Angels.

Around 5.15pm on Tuesday, March 19, a vehicle pulled up outside the restaurant. The president of a Hells Angels chapter got out. He and the owner went to the restaurant's office, where an exchange started during which the owner was twice punched in the face. The demand was 10,000 euros. If not, things would end up badly.

The confrontation moved to the restaurant itself and then to the terrace. Employees became involved, as did another member of the chapter. At one point, the Hells Angels' leader produced a knife. A gold chain valued at over 7,000 euros was snatched from the owner.

The owner says: "We are very afraid. We live in fear and my wife has already suggested selling the place and leaving. The damage, apart from physical injuries, is great. The customers, the vast majority of whom are German nationals and lifelong residents, are afraid to come in case these thugs decide to come back and attack us. We all know that these extortions are very common in the area, but people are afraid to speak out and go to the National Police. You have to be brave and stand up. Otherwise we will live our entire lives kneeling before these gangs."

The police have security camera footage and all the details of what happened last week. The owner wants a restraining order against the leader of a gang, which is said to have been involved in similar violent incidents over recent months.