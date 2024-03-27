The Local Police were called to the scene. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/03/2024 15:01
Palma Local Police of have arrested a 45-year-old British man for allegedly attacking two workers at a restaurant in Genoa.
The events occurred last Saturday around 21.00 hours when a British tourist tried to enter the restaurant, under the influence of alcoholic and with an aggressive attitude, according to the police in a press release.
