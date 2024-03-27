The Local Police were called to the scene.

The Local Police were called to the scene. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma27/03/2024 15:01
TW
0

Palma Local Police of have arrested a 45-year-old British man for allegedly attacking two workers at a restaurant in Genoa.
The events occurred last Saturday around 21.00 hours when a British tourist tried to enter the restaurant, under the influence of alcoholic and with an aggressive attitude, according to the police in a press release.

Related news
Fake works attributed to the artist Banksy found in a workshop and different points of sale, in Spain

Police bust art forgery ring in Spain selling fake Banksy works

More related news

The restaurant manager refused him entry and the Briton started shoving the manager and threw a punch, which he managed to dodge.
When the manager invite him to leave again, the Briton ignored him and punched him in the face and apparently pinned him to the floor.

At this point an off-duty officer entered the restaurant and upon seeing the situation identified himself and broke up the scuffle.
The policeman, together with another customer, managed to reduce the man until the local police arrived and arrested the tourist.