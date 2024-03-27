The Prosecutor's Office at Spain's Audiencia Nacional high court is calling for a thirty-month sentence for the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.
Prosecutor calls for 30-month sentence for ex-Spanish Football Federation president
Sentences requested for three others at the federation
Also in News
- Important information for British travellers arriving at Palma airport from April
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- Former England, Newcastle and Liverpool star a winner in Mallorca
- Rafa Nadal expands his property empire
- More long queues for passengers at Palma Airport
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.