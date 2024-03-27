The Prosecutor's Office at Spain's Audiencia Nacional high court is calling for a thirty-month sentence for the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.

This is in connection with the infamous kiss following Spain's women's team victory at last year's World Cup. The player, Jennifer Hermoso, has testified that the kiss was non-consensual. For this sexual assault, the prosecutor is demanding a one-year sentence. The other eighteen months are for the coercion of Jennifer Hermoso. This coercion refers to attempts by Luis Rubiales to get the player to issue a joint statement that the kiss had been consensual.

As well as the thirty-month sentence, the prosecutor is seeking a compensation payment to Jennifer Hermoso of 100,000 euros.

Sentences of eighteen months are also being requested for the federation's sporting director, Albert Luque, the former coach of the women's team, Jorge Vilda, and the federation's head of marketing, Rubén Rivera.

The prosecutor states that these three "were people trusted by Rubiales" who were all appointed when he was president. The summary refers to events which implicate them in the coercion.