Agents of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation ino a fight outside a bar in Cala Ratjada. In the brawl, in which a large number of people took part, several of the members of the fight were injured to varying degrees.

According to sources close to the case to which our sister newspaper Ultima Hora has had access, the fight broke out in the early hours of the morning on Avenida América in Cala Ratjada, in the municipality of Capdepera. Initially, officers from the Capdepera Local Police Night Unit went to the scene. Once there, the information they received was quite confusing and everything pointed to a dispute between customers as the source of the conflict. The following day, it was the Guardia Civil who took over the investigation of what had happened and who collected the corresponding complaints from the victims. As a result of these complaints, a young man from the municipality was charged with an alleged crime of affray and less serious injuries.

The officers already have the images recorded by several customers where it can be seen without any doubt several young people hitting each other. The footage is already in the possession of the judicial authorities, who will determine what action they deem appropriate. One of the versions says that the conflictive boy went to a couple and told the woman that he was going to hit her husband. All of this, out of the blue and without knowing each other at all. Then, when he left the place, he hit her several times. All hypotheses are open.