Don´t be fooled into trying to save money by taking an unlicenced taxi in Mallorca....you could face a 600 euro fine. The rule is Spain-wide but in Mallorca it is reported that there are more unlicenced taxis than in holiday destinations on the mainland. Infact the Foreign Office has issued a direct warning to British holidaymakers not use to "pirate cabs."

A Foreign Office statement read: “Only use official registered or licensed taxis, or reputable transport companies you recognise. Licensing regulations differ across Spain and in certain cities pre-booking is required.Passengers caught using unlicensed taxi services are liable for fines of up to 600 Euros. Make sure you book your taxi or airport transfer through a licensed firm.”

Unlicenced cabs have caused plenty of controversy with vehicles being attacked by licenced cab drivers who claimed that they were affecting their livelihood. There have been numerous incidents at Palma airport over the years.

The drivers of unlicenced cabs if caught by police face all sorts of legal problems from heavy fines and their licence could also be withdrawn. Passengers also face a hefty fine of 600 euros.

One of the biggest problems about the taxi situation in Mallorca is the lack of cabs especially during the peak summer momths. For this year there should be at least 200 more cabs on the road in Palma.

As well as warning about taxis in Mallorca, the Foreign Office has also issued a warning after a number of serious accidents involving people attending illegal commercially promoted parties in villas and private homes on the island as well as in Ibiza.