Don´t be fooled into trying to save money by taking an unlicenced taxi in Mallorca....you could face a 600 euro fine. The rule is Spain-wide but in Mallorca it is reported that there are more unlicenced taxis than in holiday destinations on the mainland. Infact the Foreign Office has issued a direct warning to British holidaymakers not use to "pirate cabs."
Take an unlicenced taxi in Mallorca at your peril.....you could face a big fine
Crackdown on pirate cabs
