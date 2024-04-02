The chef who attacked a fellow worker with a chopping knife at a restaurant in Puerto Alcudia has been remanded in custody by a court in Inca.

The incident occurred around 11.30am last Friday at a restaurant on C. Hostaleria. There was an argument between the two, during which the chef used the chopping knife in inflicting significant injuries to the arms and head.

Witnesses to the incident immediately called 112. Alcudia Police and the Guardia Civil were soon at the scene, as was an ambulance that took the injured worker to Inca Hospital.