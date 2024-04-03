Over the space of three days from Saturday morning to Monday night, Capdepera Police and the Guardia Civil had to deal with four violent incidents in Cala Ratjada's nightlife area.
Police concern about growing violence in Cala Ratjada
It is not unknown for there to be trouble in Cala Ratjada
Also in News
- Important information for British travellers arriving at Palma airport from April
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- The 400 million euro super yacht heading for Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.