Over the space of three days from Saturday morning to Monday night, Capdepera Police and the Guardia Civil had to deal with four violent incidents in Cala Ratjada's nightlife area.

There is police concern about growing violence, which at the weekend started with a brawl involving around a dozen people in the early hours of Saturday on Avenida América. One man was charged as a result.

Around 6.15am on Sunday, the police had to intervene in an incident outside the Keops club. This involved two women. There was a fight which left one of the two injured. Around the same time, there was a fight close by in which several men were involved.

In La Santa bar, a man was attacked around 10.20pm on Monday. Three people have been identified by the police.

It's not unknown for there to be incidents in Cala Ratajda. Whether these incidents represent more than just an unfortunate coincidence is for the police to determine. Away from the usual suspects when it comes to nighttime trouble - Magalluf and Playa de Palma - other coastal parts of Mallorca are certainly not immune to incidents; Puerto Alcudia and Puerto Andratx, for example.