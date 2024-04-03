Accident on the Soller road in Mallorca

The scene of the accident.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSoller03/04/2024 18:18
TW
0

One person was taken to hospital following a head-on collision between two cars on the Soller road on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5pm; the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.

Others were injured in the crash but didn't require hospital treatment. The person taken to hospital is understood not to have been seriously injured.

The accident caused long tailbacks and impacted traffic in Bunyola and Soller.