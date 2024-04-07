Some 400 or so people were attending the annual 'pancaritat' for Angel Sunday at Alaro Castle on Sunday afternoon when a Guardia Civil helicopter arrived.

A hiker, who was with a group unrelated to the pancaritat, had been injured in the area known as Cova de Sant Antoni.

Three members of the Guardia's mountain rescue unit and Civil Protection volunteers moved the injured hiker to another spot, where the helicopter lifted him and took him to hospital.