Palma will be one of the cities where the suspension of the 'golden visa' announced on Monday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will be most noticeable. Ferrán Font, Director of Studies at Pisos.com, explains that this is because it is estimated that it is one of the capitals in which more properties have been acquired with the aim of obtaining a residence permit, along with Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga and Alicante. However, he specifies that there is no specific data on this.
35% of the purchase and sale operations carried out on the Islands are by foreigners
The golden visa is just for 3 years. Then what?