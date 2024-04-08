President Pedro Sánchez has announced that the Council of Ministers will address at its meeting this Tuesday the elimination of the golden visa for foreigners who invest more than 500,000 euros in housing.

During an event on housing in Seville, Sánchez explained that the Council of Ministers will study a report presented by the Minister for Housing and the Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, to modify the Law approved by the PP Government in 2013 "which allows a residence visa to be obtained if one invests in housing" in Spain.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez.

"We are going to initiate the procedure to eliminate the granting of the so-called 'golden Visa', which allows access to residence when investing more than half a million euros in real estate," said Sánchez, who pointed out that this is intended to "guarantee that housing is a right and not merely a speculative business".

He explained that around 94% of visas for investors are linked to real estate investments (around 10,000 authorisations), and cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Alicante, Palma and Valencia are the most in demand for this type of operation and, furthermore, coincide in being the "most stressed" areas.

Sánchez has guaranteed that the government's priority in this legislature is to guarantee access to affordable housing, in order to respond to the needs of citizens, and that no citizen should have to spend more than 30% of their income to have a decent, adequate and quality home. To this end, he said, priority is being given to the social function of housing.