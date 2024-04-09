Guardia Civil investigations into the deaths of two women in a house fire in Lloseta have ruled out foul play.

Investigators have concluded that the older woman, Maria, aged 85, died of natural causes and that her 44-year-old daughter, Joana, committed suicide.

Police were called to the scene on Monday morning by concerned neighbours; the Guardia believe that the women died on Sunday.

Butane cylinders had been manipulated to start a fire. When Lloseta Police arrived on the scene on Monday, they detected some soot under the front door. There had been a fire inside the property but it went out because the doors and windows were closed.

A letter from Joana was found. According to neighbours, she didn't work and was always with her mother. She suffered from a mental disorder that manifested itself in sudden mood changes.

Neighbours are naturally shocked. "No one can believe what's happened," said one.