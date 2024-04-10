Forest fire in Costa dels Pins, Son Servera
Firefighters have managed to contain the fire that broke out this morning on the Costa dels Pins, in Son Servera.

The mayor, Jaume Servera, explained from the scene of the incident that he was notified at around 11.30 in the morning and that the origin of the fire was due to "human error". Servera said that the company in charge of cleaning the torrent des Morts must have been burning small forest waste and it caught fire.

The Local Police, Bombers de Mallorca and Guardia Civil were mobilised to control the fire. The operation was coordinated by the Conselleria d'Agriculutra, Pesca i Medi Natural, where members of Forest Management were also mobilised.

The fire originated in the torrent dels Morts and, although the flames were spreading towards Cala Bona, they were contained in time. Despite this, two houses and 12 people had to be evacuated, although no material damage has been reported.

In total, the fire has burned 3.5 hectares of forest.

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a forest fire that broke out on the Costa dels Pins, in Son Servera. The Institut Balear de la Natura (Ibanat) reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out at around 12 noon for reasons that are being investigated.