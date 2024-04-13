Guardia Civil helicopter rescue in Mallorca

Guardia Civil helicopter over Sa Calobra on Friday afternoon. | Guardia Civil

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterEscorca13/04/2024 14:49
TW
0

On Friday, the Guardia Civil rescued a 52-year-old cyclist who had suffered a serious accident on the Sa Calobra road.

The mountain rescue unit was mobilised after being notified of the accident on Friday afternoon. The cyclist had fallen from the road.

Support was given by a helicopter, which lifted the man and took him to Son Espases Hospital after medics on the ground had secured him.