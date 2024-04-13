Guardia Civil helicopter over Sa Calobra on Friday afternoon. | Guardia Civil
Escorca13/04/2024 14:49
On Friday, the Guardia Civil rescued a 52-year-old cyclist who had suffered a serious accident on the Sa Calobra road.
