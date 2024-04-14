The Balearic government and the three companies that operate TIB bus services in Mallorca are seeking to reinforce these services because of the sheer level of demand.

With the tourism season only just getting under way, passenger groups are calling for solutions, with certain routes affected more than others, e.g. Palma to Puerto Soller, Valldemossa and Alcudia.

Between November 2023 and March 2024, there was a 56% increase in the number of passenger journeys on buses in the the TIB network - up to 6.5 million. The comparison is with the same period in 2022-2023, when transport was already free for card holders. Between November 2022 and March 2023, there were 4.1 million journeys.

Over Easter, the number of passengers grew by 12.2% compared with 2023. Between March 23 and April 7, more than one million passengers travelled on TIB buses.

For Aerotib buses that connect the airport with the main resort areas, demand has been increasing, and this includes people who work at the airport. The Alcudia Bay service is in particular demand, but passengers in Sa Pobla and Inca say that the buses are often already full and don't stop.

Sources from the transport sector say that demand for buses has "skyrocketed". "Last season we had reinforcement vehicles at peak times. But if those buses were then at 20% of their capacity, they are now at 40%."