Britain's biggest cruise liner will be mooring up in Palma on Friday on its first visit to the port. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. The cruise liner belongs to the P&0 which is owned by Anglo-Amercian giant, Carnival.
Britain's biggest ever cruise liner heads to Mallorca this week
She has 5,000 passengers on board
