Britain's biggest cruise liner will be mooring up in Palma on Friday on its first visit to the port. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. The cruise liner belongs to the P&0 which is owned by Anglo-Amercian giant, Carnival.

Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers. Arvia has over 30 bars and restaurants onboard. Her design is similar to that of her sister ship, Iona, with some differences.

Arvia was originally planned to embark her maiden voyage on 9 December 2022 but due to operational reasons, this was delayed to 23 December 2022. Her maiden voyage was a 14 night Canary Island cruise from Southampton. On 2 March 2023, P&O cruises announced that Arvia's godmother will be Nicole Scherzinger.

The giant cruise liner, one of the biggest in the world, is set to be regular visitor to the port of Palma over the coming months. Palma is one of the key cruise line centres in the Mediterranean, attracting some of the biggest cruise ships in the world.

The ship was built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Papenburg and left the shipyard on 5 November 2022. She was delivered on 9 December 2022 to P&O Cruises. Construction oficialy started in Feruary 2021.