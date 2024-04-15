It is one of the images that spring leaves behind and has served this year to reopen the debate on the need to bring forward the period of restrictions on the road leading from Port de Pollença to the Faro de Formentor lighthouse.



Despite the insistence of the local authorities, the Traffic department has maintained the established deadlines, which run from June 1 to the 30 September 30.

This past weekend, there have been repeated images that are already customary on these roads, which are particularly popular with the thousands of cycle tourists who visit the islands in spring, with the added attraction of the Mallorca 312 and the Ironman Alcúdia-Mallorca races at the end of April and mid-May, respectively.

On Saturday morning, traffic on the Formentor road was dense and even dangerous due to the large number of cyclists riding in both directions, along with cars and other motor vehicles.

The video recorded by Joan Àngel Quetglas shows the collapse on the ascent to Colomer and makes clear the complex situation faced by all those who were riding on the road at that time.