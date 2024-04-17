On November 24 last year, a serving officer with the Palma Police was arrested by the National Police, who were acting on a complaint from the Balearic ministry of housing's inspectorate.

He was renting out up to 73 substandard homes in the Gomila area. These homes were mostly ground floor or basement units that were no more than 15 square metres. They had been converted into living accommodation, and he was charging tenants between 300 and 750 euros per month.

Many of the tenants were people whose status in Spain was 'irregular'. They had no rental contracts, and the units were clearly without certificates of habitability. Other than their small size, they lacked, for example, adequate ventilation, if any.

In February, the ministry imposed a fine of 2,040,068 euros for "very serious" infractions in respect of 68 of the units that the police officer managed through a company. This is the largest fine that the ministry has ever levied.

Last month, the town hall concluded that he had committed a very serious disciplinary offence with regard to "rules of incompatibility" and suspended him from employment without pay for two years and four months. An appeal against this suspension has been rejected.

The tenants, in the meantime, face eviction.