The 51-year-old woman who murdered her 91-year-old aunt in Sineu last Sunday has been named as Antonia Salamanca Garau.

On Wednesday afternoon, she appeared in court in Palma.

Her lawyer, Antolín María García Torrens, said that she has had a bad time since the terrible events of last Sunday. "She can't understand what she did." He added that she has at all times assumed responsibility for the crime and has not hindered the police investigation. "She did not deny anything during the reconstruction of the events; the cooperation has been maximum."

He insisted that the murder had nothing to do with money. "It was not because of an inheritance."

At one point she claimed that the death had been suicide. The police concluded that there was no evidence to support this. Her aunt had an open wound in the chest that had been made by a knife.

Antonia had put her aunt's body into a suitcase and taken it from Sineu to her apartment in Palma. She phoned 061, the health service emergency number, and requested a death certificate.

The operator told her that this could not be done. Antonia said that she was in a hurry to bury her aunt. The call sounded suspicious, and so the National Police were contacted. Officers went to the address in Palma, and the homicide squad was notified immediately.