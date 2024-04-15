A 51-year-old woman was in police custody today for allegedly murdering her 91-year-old aunt in Sineu. She is accused of trying to cover-up the crime and according to police she took the body to her flat in Palma and then called the emergency services.
Breaking news: Woman arrested for killing her elderly aunt in Mallorca village
Elderly lady murdered in Sineu
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.