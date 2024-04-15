A 51-year-old woman was in police custody today for allegedly murdering her 91-year-old aunt in Sineu. She is accused of trying to cover-up the crime and according to police she took the body to her flat in Palma and then called the emergency services.

But doctors became suspicious as her version of events didn´t match the case of death which has not been revealed by police. When questioned by officers she is said to have stated that she was responsible for the death of her relative. A full police investigation is underway. More to follow