This Saturday, April 20, from 6pm, the 39th edition of the Magalluf Half Marathon will take place. The organisation of this causes disruption of traffic in the areas especially affected by the event (Palmanova, Magalluf, Sa Porrassa and Son Ferrer), and the surrounding areas.The traffic restrictions indicated here will begin at 4pm on April 20, except for specific roads that may be affected beforehand (from 2pm). Traffic will be back to normal by 9pm.

Here you can consult the planned road closures, parking restrictions and their time schedules. We hope this information will help you to plan any travel arrangements on the day of the event.

Apologies for any inconvenience the event may cause you.

Magalluf Area

PARKING will be PROHIBITED in the following streets, from 9.30am until 8.30pm on Saturday, April 20:

C/ Gongora

Avda S’Olivera

Camí de Sa Porrassa

C/ Blanca (between Avda. S’Olivera and C/ Góngora – its entire length, except for the public car park).

C/ Galeón, (section between Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis and Avda. de S’Olivera)

Avda Magaluf

Avda. de las Palmeras (section between Camí de Sa Porrassa and C/ Galeón, except for the public car park).

Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis

Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis public car park

C/ Carlos Sáenz de Tejada

Street closures

The planned street closures and time schedules for Saturday, April 20 are as follows:

C/ Góngora – (from 5.30pm to 6.30pm)

Avda de las Palmeras – (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

C/ Blanca, section between C/ Góngora and Avda. S’Olivera – (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

C/ Blanca, section between Avda. S’Olivera and Avda. Magaluf (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

C/ Galeón, section between Avda. S’Olivera and Pere Vaquer Ramis (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

C/ Galeón – section between Avda. Las Palmeras and C/ Góngora (from 6.45pm to 9.30pm)

Carlos Sáenz de Tejada St. Section between C/ Pere Vaquer Ramis – Avda S’Olivera (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

Pere Vaquer Ramis Avenue. Section between C/ Cala Blanca – C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

Pere Vaquer Ramis Avenue. Section between C/ Galeón – C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm), only the right side.

Avda. S’Olivera (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)

Camino Sa Porrassa (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm). Section between Pirates and Plaza Honderos

Entrance and exit



Information about the accesses and exits of Magalluf, Torrenova, Punta Ballena and Cala Viñas during the day of the race (Saturday, April 20). From 4.30pm

ACCESS TO MAGALUF : Via Avda. Cas Saboners.

: Via Avda. Cas Saboners. ACCESS TO TORRENOVA AREA AND UPPER PART OF PUNTA BALLENA : Via Avda. Cas Saboners and C/ Cala Blanca. Avda S’Oliverda, C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada, Avda Pere Vaquer Ramis, Punta Ballena.

: Via Avda. Cas Saboners and C/ Cala Blanca. Avda S’Oliverda, C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada, Avda Pere Vaquer Ramis, Punta Ballena. ACCESS TO CALA VINYES and SOL DE MALLORCA ZONE:

– Cas Saboners Avda, s’Olivera Avda, C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada, Pedro Vaquer Ramis Avda, Magaluf Avda, Notari Alemany Avda.

– From 17:50 to 18:20: traffic interrupted at the entrance (except in emergency situations).

– EXIT ZONE CALA VINYES and SOL DE MALLORCA:

until 17:50h: by Avda Notari Alemany, Avda s’Olivera, Avda Cas Saboners.

from 17:50 to 18:20h: traffic interrupted d’entrada (except emergency situations).

from 18:20h: by C/ Quevedo, Rotonda Pirates, C/ Góngora, vial A, Rotonda ITV, Ctra. Cala Figuera, Rotonda Cala Figuera.

PALMANOVA AREA

Parking restrictions



PARKING will be PROHIBITED in the following streets, from 9.30am until 8.20pm on Saturday, April 20:

Avda. Son Matías

C/Duc D’Extremera

Paseo del Mar (section between C/ Duc D’Extremera and Uetam – entrance to the marina)

C/ dels Germans Pinzón

Street closures