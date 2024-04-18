Here you can consult the planned road closures, parking restrictions and their time schedules. We hope this information will help you to plan any travel arrangements on the day of the event.
Magalluf Area
PARKING will be PROHIBITED in the following streets, from 9.30am until 8.30pm on Saturday, April 20:
- C/ Gongora
- Avda S’Olivera
- Camí de Sa Porrassa
- C/ Blanca (between Avda. S’Olivera and C/ Góngora – its entire length, except for the public car park).
- C/ Galeón, (section between Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis and Avda. de S’Olivera)
- Avda Magaluf
- Avda. de las Palmeras (section between Camí de Sa Porrassa and C/ Galeón, except for the public car park).
- Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis
- Avda. Pere Vaquer Ramis public car park
- C/ Carlos Sáenz de Tejada
Street closures
The planned street closures and time schedules for Saturday, April 20 are as follows:
- C/ Góngora – (from 5.30pm to 6.30pm)
- Avda de las Palmeras – (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- C/ Blanca, section between C/ Góngora and Avda. S’Olivera – (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- C/ Blanca, section between Avda. S’Olivera and Avda. Magaluf (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- C/ Galeón, section between Avda. S’Olivera and Pere Vaquer Ramis (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- C/ Galeón – section between Avda. Las Palmeras and C/ Góngora (from 6.45pm to 9.30pm)
- Carlos Sáenz de Tejada St. Section between C/ Pere Vaquer Ramis – Avda S’Olivera (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- Pere Vaquer Ramis Avenue. Section between C/ Cala Blanca – C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
- Pere Vaquer Ramis Avenue. Section between C/ Galeón – C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm), only the right side.
- Avda. S’Olivera (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm)
Camino Sa Porrassa (from 5.30pm to 8.30pm). Section between Pirates and Plaza Honderos
Entrance and exit
Information about the accesses and exits of Magalluf, Torrenova, Punta Ballena and Cala Viñas during the day of the race (Saturday, April 20). From 4.30pm
ACCESS TO MAGALUF: Via Avda. Cas Saboners.
ACCESS TO TORRENOVA AREA AND UPPER PART OF PUNTA BALLENA: Via Avda. Cas Saboners and C/ Cala Blanca. Avda S’Oliverda, C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada, Avda Pere Vaquer Ramis, Punta Ballena.
ACCESS TO CALA VINYES and SOL DE MALLORCA ZONE:
– Cas Saboners Avda, s’Olivera Avda, C/ Carlos Saenz de Tejada, Pedro Vaquer Ramis Avda, Magaluf Avda, Notari Alemany Avda.
– From 17:50 to 18:20: traffic interrupted at the entrance (except in emergency situations).
– EXIT ZONE CALA VINYES and SOL DE MALLORCA:
until 17:50h: by Avda Notari Alemany, Avda s’Olivera, Avda Cas Saboners.
from 17:50 to 18:20h: traffic interrupted d’entrada (except emergency situations).
from 18:20h: by C/ Quevedo, Rotonda Pirates, C/ Góngora, vial A, Rotonda ITV, Ctra. Cala Figuera, Rotonda Cala Figuera.
PALMANOVA AREA
Parking restrictions
PARKING will be PROHIBITED in the following streets, from 9.30am until 8.20pm on Saturday, April 20:
- Avda. Son Matías
- C/Duc D’Extremera
- Paseo del Mar (section between C/ Duc D’Extremera and Uetam – entrance to the marina)
- C/ dels Germans Pinzón
Street closures
The street closures scheduled for Saturday, April 20 are as follows:
Avda. Son Matías (from 5.30pm to 8.25pm)
C/ Pinzones (from 5.30pm to 8.25pm)
C/ Duque de Extremera (from 5.30pm to 8.25pm)
Paseo del Mar (from 5.30pm to 8.15pm)
Areas of Sa Porrassa / CALA FIGUERA / PORTALS VELLS / EL MAGO
Street closures
The street closures scheduled for Saturday, April 20 are as follows:
- Camino de Sa Porrassa (from 4.30pm to 7.35pm)
- Access road to El Toro and Son Ferrer, between Cala Figuera roundabout and roundabout nº 9 of the Magaluf-Santa Ponça road (from 4.30pm to 7.35pm).
Entrance and exit
Information on ENTRANCE AND EXIT TO AND FROM THE EL MAGO BEACH (from 4.30pm on Saturday April 20)
By alternative lane set up between Sa Porrassa crossroads and Son Ferrer roundabout nº9.
Son Ferrer area
Parking restrictions
PARKING will be PROHIBITED in the following streets, from 9am until 7.15pm on Saturday, April 20:
- C/ Tudó
- C/ Ocell del Paradís (its entire length)
Street closures
The street closures scheduled for 20th April are as follows:
- C/ Tudó (from 4.30pm to 7.15pm)
- C/ Ocell del Paradís (from 4.30pm to 7.15pm)
Entrance and exit
Information about the ENTRANCES AND EXITS TO SON FERRER during the day of the race (from 4.30pm on Saturday 20th April).
MANDATORY ACCESS via Santa Ponçafrom 4.30pm. Access to Son Ferrer and El Toro will be cut off from the Cala Figuera roundabout.
