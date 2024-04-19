On the C. Manacor in Palma is a plot that is owned by the so-called bad bank Sareb, which was formed in 2012 to manage high-risk assets of banks that had to be nationalised as a result of the financial crisis. The plot has squatters, something that a local resident, Jesús Molina, has been denouncing for several months.
Arrested for padlocking a property to prevent squatters
Jesús Molina threatened to denounce a police officer
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.