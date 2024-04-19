On Saturday, seven bars on Palma's Paseo Marítimo will join forces in holding a party under the name La Milla (Mile) del Marítimo. It will start at 5pm and go on until the small hours; there will be music, entertainment, processions and gastronomy.
Residents view Palma bars' reactivation with horror
The residents association has lodged many complaints about nightlife noise
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I used to live in a bar/restaurant district in a city center. That was actually the attraction; being in the middle of the action. It was good, but yes, noisy until wee hours. But that's just the nature of the beast. When I got tired of it, I moved away. Some other person seeking to live in the middle of the action took it.
We are not far from communism, you give the minority what they want, the ones shouting the loudest, everybody has to fall in line. Anybody who doesn't, is an outsider or a trouble maker. Then you have control. It's frightening how fast it's happening and the people cannot see it. One day you will wake up and realise you have no freedom because you gave it all away to the government. You only have to look back to Hitler, Lenin and Mao, it's the same principles just delivered in a slightly different way.
These Terrasses & Bars are Cash Cows for Palma and as has been stated many times by people from both the residents and local owners Noise is and allways has been an Issue the old beat of Tito’s will be missed and the Grand opening of the Bars again will be for sure Fun for some and a Nightmare for the pensioner on the 2nd floor , this is an old problem which will for sure not be solved soon !
Don't buy/rent a house next to a church if you don't like bells.