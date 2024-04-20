Palma Local Police have opened an investigation against a man for driving at 141 kilometres per hour on the Paseo Maritimo. The man, 29 years old and of Spanish nationality, is accused of an alleged offence against road safety.
Man investigated for driving at 141 kilometres per hour on the Paseo Maritimo
The maximum speed allowed in the area is 60 km/h
