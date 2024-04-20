Palma Local Police have opened an investigation against a man for driving at 141 kilometres per hour on the Paseo Maritimo. The man, 29 years old and of Spanish nationality, is accused of an alleged offence against road safety.

The events took place at around 4am on March 10 on Avenida Adolfo Suarez. Palma Local Police set up a speed radar at the junction with Avenida Gabriel Alomar, in the direction of the Palma airport. A Volkswagen Golf overtook the officers driving in the direction of Llucmajor at a speed higher than that permitted.

The Local Police radar registered the vehicle travelling at a speed of 141 kilometres per hour on an urban road where the maximum speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour. The vertical speed limit sign on the street is located approximately 750 metres from the scene of the offence and the sign is clearly visible to all road users.

The officers examined the computer records to try to identify the driver and soon found out that he was a 29-year-old Spanish national living in Palma.