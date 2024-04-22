Left-wing separatist EH Bildu party candidate for Basque premier Pello Otxandiano and party president Arnaldo Otegi celebrate following Basque Country regional elections, in Bilbao. | Vincent West
The coalition ruling Spain's Basque Country looked set to stay in power as the conservative nationalists tied with their left-wing separatist rivals in Sunday's regional election but will likely keep the support of the third-placed Socialists. The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and EH Bildu ("Basque Country Unite") both earned 27 seats, falling well short of the 38 needed for a majority in the regional parliament. But the PNV garnered nearly 30,000 more votes than Bildu, which gained six seats from the previous election in 2020. "The diversity of our people has been reflected today in the ballot box and that reality must be respected," the PNV's main candidate, Imanol Pradales, told ecstatic supporters after the count.
