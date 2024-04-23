The Calvia Council and the Bulletin wanted to organise a typical Saint George day opening ceremony and we did but unfortunately we got the English weather as well!

The opening ceremony was moved from Palmanova beach to the Calvia town hall. While the rain may have ruled in Palmanova there was a warm atmosphere in the town hall.

The Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual thanked the English for all their support for Calvia over the years. British Vice Consul Racheal Watkins thanked the Calvia council for hosting the event and said that she was looking forward to attend the events which have been organised for this week.

The BIC school choir were in good voice and put on a great performance before the Mayor announced that the celebrations were underway.

The Saint George flag was delivered to the council by Marina Moore, daughter of Bulletin editor Jason Moore. Rather than arriving by yacht as had been planned she arrived in a top of the range Land Rover. As a result of the weather condition a showcooking by Marc Fosh had to be cancelled.