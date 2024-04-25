The air traffic controllers' strike called for Thursday in France is putting air transport in the French country in check on the eve of the Olympics, and is also having consequences in the Balearic Islands, where 54 operations are scheduled today between the airports of Palma, Ibiza and Minorca and the French airports, according to AENA data.

Specifically in Palma there are 33 operations (17 arrivals and 16 departures), in Ibiza seven (three arrivals and four departures) and in Menorca 14 (seven arrivals and seven departures). The airlines are rescheduling some flights, so we must be very attentive to what may happen.

The French authorities estimate that approximately 60% of flights at French airports will have to be cancelled on Thursday. The Directorate-General for Civil Aviation puts the figure at 75 %. Not only are flights to French airports affected, but flights through French airspace to other countries are also cancelled. Airlines such as Ryanair, Iberia, Volotea and Air Europa have had to cancel dozens of strikes.

Air Europa has announced the cancellation of six flights connecting Paris with Madrid and Palma de Mallorca. All airlines claim to be in contact with their passengers to offer them options to minimise the impact on their travel plans.

Ryanair has announced the cancellation of more than 300 flights to and from France throughout Spain. It has called on the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to take urgent action to curb the problem.

Iberia has confirmed the cancellation of 26 flights to French airports and other European destinations flying over French airspace (London, Vienna, Milan, Venice and Geneva).

Air Nostrum has also cancelled a dozen flights.

The Spanish airline employers' association has asked the European Union to protect flights through France on days of air traffic control strikes. It argues that it could cause delays to almost half of the flights operating in Spain, 85% of which have no origin or destination in France.