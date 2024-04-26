A large number of British adults claim they have no idea about how the European Union´s new Entry/Exit System (EES) will work when it starts in October in Mallorca and across the European Union.



The statistic comes from findings by Co-op Insurance. The research has also found that more than one in five UK adults admit they would be ‘put off’ travelling to Europe as a result of the new system. EES will require fingerprints and facial scans to be taken from British travellers heading to European countries.

It’s set to begin in October, just six months away, and 66 per cent of people have no idea about its implementation, while 22 per cent will likely refuse to travel to the continent entirely.

The new system will see what is effectively the introduction of a ‘digital border’ between both EU/Schengen Area countries and those outside. It’s being brought in to replace the current practice of the Border Force manually stamping passports.