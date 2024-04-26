A large number of British adults claim they have no idea about how the European Union´s new Entry/Exit System (EES) will work when it starts in October in Mallorca and across the European Union.
Britons in the dark over new entry/exit system in Mallorca
Some Britons say they may think twice about European holiday
Hardly surprising. When, where are the fingerprinting and facial scans being done and by who? Palma airport? Departure airport? Do they have machines to check finger prints? The facial recognition is already in/on your passport. The auto machines in UK for facial recognition reject many, so look forward to long queues.