A group of residents who live on the Paseo Marítimo have decided to specifically denounce Palma town hall for the noise and excesses generated by nightlife in the area.

This was announced at Thursday's meeting of residents associations. This was primarily to discuss the situation with terraces in the city, and there was agreement to request a convening of the citizen coexistence board, chaired by the mayor, and to also ask the Balearic government to be part of negotiations regarding the revised tourism of excesses decree.

The federation of residents associations stressed that it is not against the restaurant sector or terraces but that it is against excesses in residential areas where residents "have lost the right to peace and quiet". "This is not a new problem. The federation has been fighting for many years to address it, but the fact that it is an old problem does not mean that it is justified."

Various proposals made to the town hall at a meeting in February have yet to receive responses. These include greater police presence in Santa Catalina and Es Jonquet in summer. The federation also asked for information about the number of sanctions for various bylaw breaches.

As to the tourism of excesses decree, the federation says that this is being negotiated with hotel associations but that "it is necessary that the citizens, who are the most affected, are not left out".