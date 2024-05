Picking up on a report in The Mirror, Spanish paper 20 Minutos has been talking to British holidaymakers in Magalluf who are said to be outraged at the price of alcohol.

One of the holidaymakers stated: "Seems to me we won't be coming back. This is the last time we pay 12 euros for a large white wine."

It's not just the price. There is less in a glass than used to be the case.

The amount of alcohol being served is "ridiculous". "Before, they filled the glass up to three-quarters with gin, now it's less than half."

The Mirror spoke to a pub manager in Magalluf who reckoned that people aren't drinking as much as they used to. Businesses are struggling. The cost of living has gone up. A barrel of beer now costs twice as much as it did before the pandemic.