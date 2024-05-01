The row over the revised tourism of excesses decree extended to the Balearic parliament on Tuesday.

The opposition PSOE, who introduced the original decree in January 2020, accused tourism minister Jaume Bauzá of promoting drunken tourism. Llorenç Pou of PSOE said: "The only thing left is to approve subsidies for businesses that sell alcohol so they can stay open at night." Pou insisted that no step back should be taken: "Do not change the decree."

The amended decree was supposed to have been approved by the cabinet last Friday. In the end it wasn't even discussed. This followed howls of protest from the opposition but more significantly for the government from business associations. Hotels, restaurants, nightlife, shops, the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations all attacked a lack of consultation and certain provisions of the decree.

One of these concerned an apparent reduction in fines, the maximum of which, dependent on the particular offence, is currently 600,000 euros. It was widely reported that there would be a reduction of 33%. Bauzá flatly denied this in parliament: "Sanctions will not be lowered."

While a change to regulation of party boats has created murmurs of discontent, businesses' anger has mainly been reserved for the regulation of the sale of alcohol. The ban on the sale between 9.30pm and 8am in those parts of resorts in Mallorca and Ibiza to which the decree applies will continue, but the shops concerned will not have to close at 9.30. The criticism is that this will encourage clandestine liquor stores and fuel street drinking, a cause of anti-social behaviour in the resorts.

Ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary session, Bauzá and tourism ministry officials held a meeting with business associations' representatives. At that meeting, it was said that the tourism and health ministries will be studying the prohibition of alcohol consumption in public places along lines adopted in cities such as Barcelona. It should be noted that the tourism of excesses decree and municipal bylaws already do ban drinking on the streets when it comes to gatherings - the so-called 'botellón'.

Otherwise on Tuesday, parliament was informed that the revised decree will have an expiry date - it is currently indefinite - and that town halls will be able to decide on the zoning for applying the decree's provisions.

At present, the decree applies to parts of Magalluf, Playa de Palma, Arenal (Llucmajor) and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. Thus far, there has been no indication that the decree might be extended to other resort areas.

As to when the revised decree might now be approved, Bauzá, stung by last week's reaction, says that the final wording of the decree will not be approved without it having been analysed by business associations. The next meeting could be next week.