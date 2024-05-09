Just days after a young German holiday maker fell to his death from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Playa de Palma in Mallorca, the Guardia Civil has reported that last month they arrested a drunk 22-year-old British man in the early hours of the morning of April 29 after having been involved in several altercations in the street and in a hotel in Arenal d’en Castell, Menorca, where he had been jumping between balconies despite the fact that he was not even staying there.

According to Menorca - Es diari, the Briton ended up falling from the first floor of the hotel and luckily landed in the garden and only suffered some bruising, according to the Guardia Civil.

Previously he had been involved in an altercation with the Guardia Civil during which he threw a fire extinguisher at them.

The young man was in a drunken state and according to the Guardia Civil, possibly under the influence of drugs.

The Guardia Civil were alerted to the disturbance he was causing outside the hotel where his brother and sister-in-law were staying.

The Briton ended up in the room where his relatives were staying in order to calm him down but he suddenly burst out on to the balcony and began climbing from one balcony to another until he fell.

He was subsequently arrested and spent the night in custody.

According to the Guadia Civil, he said that he thought that jumping between balconies was a permitted practice in Spain, which it is not and can result in heavy fines.

According to the British Foreign Office; “In some regions you may be fined or evicted from your hotel if you are found to be behaving irresponsibly around balconies. Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when the incident happened.”