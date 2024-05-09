Ricky Martin is returning to Mallorca this summer some 20 years after he performed his smash hit Livin’ la vida loca’ live on the beach in Puerto Pollensa for GMTV on British breakfast television with Anthea Turner.

Martin is one of the biggest stars of Latin music and the Puerto Rican singer will be performing at Trui Son Fusteret on July 28 as part of his Ricky Martin Live 2024 tour.

Palma is one of 13 concert dates of his tour which will be held in the main cities of Spain during the month of July.

Ricky Martin, who is known for “giving the best live performances throughout his successful artistic career”, according to the concert promoter, has already begun preparations for Ricky Martin Live 2024, during which he will perform his long list of hits accompanied by his band and dancers, under a great production and staging.

The series of concerts will begin on July 3 at the Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Fest, and will then tour other cities including Murcia, Granada, Cadiz, Madrid, Valencia, Palma and La Palma, among others.

Over the past six months, in addition to receiving excellent reviews for his concert as part of the successful The Trilogy Tour, during which he has shared the stage with artists Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull in the United States and Canada, Ricky Martin has received praise from the music press thanks to his great performance in the TV series Palm Royale, which is currently airing on the Apple TV + platform and where he stars alongside a stellar cast of Hollywood faces.