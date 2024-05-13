Booze restrictions in some parts of Magalluf have been eased as part of the Balearic government´s new revised law on responsible tourism which aims to outlaw bad behaviour and excessive drinking in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio in Ibiza. The three resorts have been divided into zones where the restrictions are in force.

However, under the revised plans unveiled by the new conservative Partido Popular government the areas where the drink restrictions are in force have been reduced although it is now illegal to drink in the street in the areas where the restrictions are in force. Also, shops which can sell alcohol must close by 9.30p.m. (where the restrictions are in force).

The new measures where welcomed by the Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, who stated that it would make Magalluf a safer place which could be enjoyed by all.

The initial law was introduced by the previous administration although some changes have been introduced:

The new decree.

DECREE FOR RESPONSIBLE TOURISM AND THE IMPROVEMENT OF QUALITY IN TOURIST AREAS

The name of the decree is modified: for responsible tourism and the improvement of quality in tourist areas.

An end date is included: 31/12/2027.

The zoning of Llucmajor and Calvià is modified at the request of the town councils.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads is prohibited in the areas affected by this decree. Exception of terraces or legally authorised areas.

Penalties for non-compliance with the prohibition of alcohol consumption on public roads will range from 500 to 1,500 euros.

An exclusion zone of 1 nautical mile (1.852 km) is created in which boats hosting parties or large events with alcohol will be banned from entering. This measure was agreed with APEAM (Asociación Patronal de Empresarios de Actividades Marítimas).

It is also forbidden to pick up or disembark party boat passengers within the areas affected by the Decree.

The Commission for the Promotion of Civility in Tourist Zones has been modified, which will include representatives from the departments of tourism, health, consumer affairs and commerce, the affected Island Councils (Mallorca and Ibiza), the city councils of Palma, Llucmajor, Calvià and Sant Antoni de Portmany, IB-Mujer, consulates of the most affected countries of origin, among others. The government delegation will also be invited

It establishes the obligation of local councils to inform the consulates or members of the Commission of the number of incidents detected of non-compliance with municipal civic ordinances by their nationals and the number of repeat offences, if applicable.

AMENDMENTS CONCERNING THE SUSTAINABLE TOURISM TAX

Law 5/2021 of 28 December on general budgets is amended to approve in 2024 the Annual Sustainable Impulse Plan for 2025. This plan must always be approved in the year prior to its implementation.

The annual plan must allocate a maximum of 16 million euros in funding to projects in the areas affected by the decree on responsible tourism.

In the case of projects that are not implemented or do not exhaust this amount, this amount will increase the amount available for the rest of the projects in sections 2, 3 and 4 of the ITS.

IMPORTANT NOTES!

The correct interpretation of article 6 concerning the sale of alcoholic beverages implies the TOTAL CLOSURE OF THE STORES/SHOPS at 9.30 p.m.. Not only their alcohol display cabinets. Important.

The main stakeholders in the modification of the decree have been the local councils.

The sanctioning regime of the decree has not been modified, except for the addition of sanctions for alcohol consumption on public roads.

There is no mention at any time of the conversion of hostels, nor is there any increase in the number of places available.

The exclusion zone for party boats (almost 2 km away) is to be highlighted.

The prohibition on the sale of alcohol and the opening of night-time venues (from 21:30 to 08:00) is maintained.

The excesses commission becomes a single commission. The sub-commission is eliminated to avoid duplication and new social agents are added.

Not obliging establishments to report having complied with the obligation to inform of the sanctions of the decree is in line with this government's policy of administrative simplification.

Meetings have been held with town councils (Palma, Calvià, Llucmajor and Sant Antoni de Portmany), councils (Mallorca and Ibiza), consulates (British and German), ACOTUR, AVIBA, AsHot Palmanova-Magaluf, FedHot Ibiza-Formentera, Commission and sub-commission on Excesses, FHEM, ASODIB, CAEB, ABONE, AsHot Playa de Palma, CAEB Restauración, Presidency.