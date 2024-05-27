One of Mallorca’s most historic end emblematic coastal estates near Valldemossa is on the market and if you run out of sugar, you can always ask the neighbours, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones for a cup.

The new listing with real estate agent Charles Marlow, is Can Calo, an historically important villa that neighbours Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ home ‘S’Estaca’ in Mallorca.

Can Calo and S’Estaca were also part of the original estate when it was first developed.

On the market for €13,750,000 and originally built by Archduke Luis Salvador, an Austrian archduke of the House of Habsburg, in the 1880s around an ancient chapel, Can Calo is an airy oasis of peace and tranquillity with breath-taking views along the majestic North-West Coast.

The Archduke, one of the first conservationists, purchased land from Valldemossa to Deya and restored the nearby estates of Miramar and Son Marroig.

Can Calo was created by him as somewhere for his friends to stay when they visited.

The Moorish style palace ‘S’Estaca’, currently owned by Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones was also part of Ludwig’s original estate. Ludwig converted ‘S’Estaca’ from a ruined old manor house.

Inside the villa there are various lounges, study, library, and music areas all with large windows overlooking the breath-taking sea views.

The main house has six en-suite bedrooms (all with AC, ample wardrobe space and radiators) and two double en-suite bedrooms located in a separate guest house with a self-contained kitchen and dining area.

Externally there is a beautiful garden area on the lower level taking you down to the turquoise pool and leisure facilities.

There is also a Mallorquín bread oven, barbecue and lounge area outside the guest house perfect for alfresco dining. On a private lower terrace, you’ll find a large hot tub tucked away with its own intimate sun deck.

Charlie Hill, co-founder of Charles Marlow comments: “Today, this beautiful home stands ready to welcome an owner who will fall in love with its sublime location, rich past and future potential.

“Whether its exercising or relaxing with friends you have it all right here. The sea breeze cools you over the many terraces that look upon the pool and tennis court for those that like to keep busy with sporting activities.

“Can Calo offers the best sunset location in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana close to the emblematic rock with a hole; Sa Foradada. The home is perfect for couples or a family that enjoy entertaining, relaxing over tranquil sunsets and having the luxury of space and choice.”