The latest Cunard super-liner, Queen Anne, was given a gala launch in Liverpool this week and she will be arriving in Palma on her first visit on June 17. She is currently the second largest ship in Cunard's fleet, after RMS Queen Mary 2, and features 15 dining venues.

With a gross tonnage of 113,000, the ship will carry up to 3,000 passengers. The delivery was originally planned for 2022, but later the maiden voyage was postponed to January 2024. Later, this was pushed back again, to May 2024.

Earlier this week in Liverpool, Queen Anne was christened by Ngunan Adamu, Natalie Haywood, Jayne Casey, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Melanie C. Celebrations lasted from 4pm until ending an hour later at 5pm. The city of Liverpool was also announced to be the godmother of the ship.

The Cunard Line is based at Carnival House at Southampton, England, operated by Carnival UK and owned by Carnival Corporation & plc. Since 2011, Cunard and its four ships have been registered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The White Star Line flag is raised on all current Cunard ships and the Nomadic every 15 April in memory of the Titanic disaster. Cunard liners have been regular visitors to the Port of Palma for many years.