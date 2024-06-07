With a gross tonnage of 113,000, the ship will carry up to 3,000 passengers. The delivery was originally planned for 2022, but later the maiden voyage was postponed to January 2024. Later, this was pushed back again, to May 2024.
Earlier this week in Liverpool, Queen Anne was christened by Ngunan Adamu, Natalie Haywood, Jayne Casey, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Melanie C. Celebrations lasted from 4pm until ending an hour later at 5pm. The city of Liverpool was also announced to be the godmother of the ship.
The Cunard Line is based at Carnival House at Southampton, England, operated by Carnival UK and owned by Carnival Corporation & plc. Since 2011, Cunard and its four ships have been registered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
The White Star Line flag is raised on all current Cunard ships and the Nomadic every 15 April in memory of the Titanic disaster. Cunard liners have been regular visitors to the Port of Palma for many years.
Why oh why is no one listening to the protesters??? This is exactly what no one on mallorca wants or needs. Seriously, theses gas, water guzzling and pollution causing ships are a nightmare. The bigger, the more damage. They contribute nothing. They swamp Palma. Hideous :(
The sooner these huge gaz guzzling ships are banned from our waters the better. 3000 passengers on board who at best will buy an ice cream and a coffee to contribute to the local economy. While clogging the streets traipsing mindlessly along behind a tour guide with an umbrella held aloft. Meanwhile the ship sits in the port running its engines 24/7 to run all the aircon and systems, while belching noxious emissions into the Palma atmosphere equivalent to an estimated 20,000 cars! This is one part of the campaign to remodel our exposure to tourism on the island that surely we can all support??