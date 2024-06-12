With the European Championships just days away, many England and Scottish fans, if not heading to support their teams in Germany, will be heading for traditional sunshine holiday favourites such as Mallorca, in particular Magalluf, to enjoy the football, but football fans are being urged to make sure they are aware of the rule and regulations.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office states on its website that “in some parts of Spain it’s illegal to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts. Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain. You could be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets.” UK travel experts have also warned that Mallorca could take a tough line on football shirts.

While in most parts of Mallorca, such as the resorts, wearing football shirts is not going to be a problem but Experts at One Sure Insurance has said “As the Euros kick off this month, we are seeing increasing numbers of British tourists head to their holiday destinations to enjoy matches in the sun. This has meant increasing bans on specific clothing items including football shirts and novelty wear to promote a more respectful environment.

“Majorca has seen multiple restaurants targeting clothes associated with drunken tourism. We’ve also seen that wearing just a bikini or being bare chested with swimming shorts away from the beach could land tourists fines of up to £500 in various locations. “We are urging all travellers to familiarise themselves with these regulations before departing to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday experience.”

As we have seen, Calvia Council already has extra summer police on the ground to increase the overall safety and security for holidaymakers and residents as the island heads into peak season, that said, they will be on alert for any potential problems during the football tournament. That said, over previous tournaments, the fans have behaved themselves in Magalluf.

The FCO is also reminding Britons about alcohol laws in the Balearics.

“Local laws limit the sale and availability of alcohol in areas of some resorts on the Balearic Islands, including:

Magalluf (Calvià), Mallorca

Playa de Palma, Mallorca

San Antonio (San Antoni de Portmany), Ibiza

This bans:

happy hours

open bars (such as ‘all you can drink in

one hour’ offers)

the sale of alcohol from vending

machines

self-service alcohol dispensers

organising pub crawls and party boat

trips

‘off-licence’ sales between 9:30pm and

8am

Hotels and other establishments will evict you if you behave dangerously on balconies. You could also get a fine.