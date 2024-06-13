Hundreds of airport workers have been left car-less after their vehicles were damaged in the freak storm which hit the airport on Tuesday. Rain water flooded into their cars, parked in the open air staff car park with many suffering considerable damage especially to their electric systems.
Fury over waterlogged cars at Palma airport
Airport staff are left in the slow lane
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.