Santa Margalida town hall has extended its ban on motorhomes and similar vehicles and will now exclude them from the whole of Can Picafort.

Council meeting approval has been given to modifying ordinance. It now reads: "Except in expressly authorised places, the parking of vehicles that exceed 5.2 metres in length and 2.1 metres in height is prohibited on roads and in public spaces in Can Picafort and Son Serra de Marina." Violation of this prohibition will be considered a minor offence.

Towards the end of last year, the town hall introduced a ban in Son Serra and part of Can Picafort. The ban has therefore now been widened.

A specific parking area has been created in Son Serra. This has the necessary services - electricity supply (only to charge batteries and small appliances), drinking water and waste water. It is next to the municipal offices and has capacity for around 50 vehicles.

Mayor Joan Monjo says that the town hall wants to establish a parking area in Can Picafort as well - "in order to offer a solution to visitors who opt for this type of tourism".

The problem is that there are no available urban plots. The town hall will be asking the Balearic government for permission to enable a parking area on a plot of rustic land. "We don't yet know where it will be. We will have to agree on the most viable option."