Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma20/06/2024 17:06
Ibiza airport was closed early this afternoon (Thursday) due to a security incident with flights temporarily diverted to Palma. Spanish airport authority AENA confirmed the closure while waiting to know the exact number of flights that have been diverted to Mallorca as a result of this closure of Ibiza airport for a reason that is still officially unknown.
