Lifeguards in Calvia, united under the Unión de Socorristas de Calvia (Calvia lifeguards union), have announced their intention to go on strike on the 7th of July in order to “highlight the precariousness of the lifeguard service”.They have accused both the concessionary company and the Calvia Council of being responsible for the situation.
Mallorca lifeguard strike to hit top British resorts
Industrial action due to lack of personnel in Calvia
