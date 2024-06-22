While the Balearics is having to deal with domestic protest against mass tourism, Mallorca holidays are now facing disruption thanks to a wave of protests planned in the UK by Just Stop Oil. Just Stop Oil are plotting a summer of disruption at airports. The climate change activists - notorious for blocking roads in central London, defacing artworks and disrupting sporting events - this week breached security at Stansted Airport to spray orange paint on private jets.

And a source told The Times that Thursday’s airport attack was only a “prelude” to action coming before autumn, adding: “This is just another way of us taking action in the theatres of life we exist in because we’re not politicians. Private jets are obviously mental for emissions and most people would agree they need to stop. It’s a wake-up call for government that we need big radical changes. If this incoming government doesn’t get us on war footing then we’re not going to have anywhere to fly to.”

According to Just Stop Oil: “It is estimated that 80% of the world’s population has never taken a flight. Just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions. Private jet users are responsible for up to 14x as much carbon emissions compared with a commercial flight. A single flight in a private jet can easily emit as much carbon dioxide as the average annual carbon footprint for an EU citizen – 8.2 tonnes.

“The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a initiative for world governments to agree an emergency rescue plan that rapidly and fairly phases out deadly emissions. Wealthy developed countries with historically high carbon emissions will be the priority, ending oil and gas usage by 2030. Developing countries will follow in a logical and just transition.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030. Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action.

"Until world leaders act to protect us, Just Stop Oil supporters, working with other groups internationally, will take the proportional action necessary to generate much needed political pressure. This summer, areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy will be declared sites of civil resistance around the world."