Up to June 21, a total of 1,035 illegal immigrants arrived in the Balearics. They represented a 128% increase compared with the January 1 to June 21 period of 2023 and were the highest numbers ever. There were 66 small boats, an increase of more than 150%.
Police concerned about conflict as Balearics illegal immigration reaches its highest level ever
Trouble in Arenal and Son Gotleu is linked to illegal immigration
So the EU is going to impose a new entry and exit system on 1st world visitors to Majorca and it can’t even deport or intern all these illegal Algerians? Well with so many British people going to places outside of the EU owing to long delays, the October half term holidays will be a disaster for Majorca. The Germans don’t have any money so might as well end season on 5th October. Another EU catastrophe,.