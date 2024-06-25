Roadworks on Palma’s Paseo Maritimo have entered Phase 2 and 3 today (Tuesday), bringing about a change in traffic flow. From now on, traffic has two new lanes in the direction of Porto Pi from the Auditorium area, where the Palma Local Police have been in charge of coordinating and informing drivers about the new route for vehicles, which has slowed down traffic in the area.

The APB Balearic Port Authority has opened two new lanes to traffic on the land side of Palma’s Paseo Maritimo.

Since 8:30 this morning, the lanes running in the direction of Porto Pi from the Auditorium to the Paraires tower have been operational. The pending section that goes from Avinguda Argentina de Ciutat to the Auditorium will be operational once the work is satisfactorily completed.

Work on Palma’s Paseo Maritimo are now entering Phase 2 and 3, which affect the central area and the seafront. Phase 2 will overlap with phases 1 and 3. It is scheduled to take place between October 2023 and June 2024. This phase involves the initial closure from the pavement of the new central median (on the landward side) to the alignment that will allow two lanes in the direction of the Cathedral.

There will be two lanes of traffic in the direction of the Cathedral from Paraires to Avinguda Argentina. There will also be another two lanes (one in each direction) towards Porto Pi from the Paraires tower.

In this particular section of the promenade, work will be carried out on the pavements on the side closest to the land. The new central median will also be completed and work will be carried out in singular areas such as Santo Domingo or the golondrinas quay, in front of the Auditòrium. Work will also be carried out at the mouth of the Sa Riera and Sant Magí streams. Four lanes of traffic will be maintained, two in each direction, except in the section between the Paraires tower and Potopí, where there will be three.

In phase 3, between February 2024 and January 2025, the road will be closed from the pavement of the new roadway on the side closest to the sea. Access to the pontoons and boats will be allowed at all times. In this case, four lanes of traffic will be maintained, two in each direction, along the entire route. There will also be alternative routes for pedestrians and bicycles.