Roadworks on Palma’s Paseo Maritimo have entered Phase 2 and 3 today (Tuesday), bringing about a change in traffic flow. From now on, traffic has two new lanes in the direction of Porto Pi from the Auditorium area, where the Palma Local Police have been in charge of coordinating and informing drivers about the new route for vehicles, which has slowed down traffic in the area.
The APB Balearic Port Authority has opened two new lanes to traffic on the land side of Palma’s Paseo Maritimo.
Important Palma seafront traffic update
Major roadworks in Mallorcan capital
