The Council of Mallorca intends to tackle the traffic problems on the island.
Palma12/06/2024 15:39
The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, has said that in September the institution expects to have the conclusions of the study of the vehicle load on the island’s roads and has not ruled out limiting the entry of vehicles if this means solving this “serious” mobility problem. “If it has to be regulated, it will be regulated, and if any other type of action has to be taken, we will take it,” he said.“It is not a question for parliament to resolve alone. There should be an in-depth debate to tackle the serious saturation of the roads,” he added.
JamiebHahaha the roundabout thing here is a joke! They have no idea how to use them! Why do they think there are 2 lanes? Makes me think of double doors in shopping malls, etc, where the NPC cattle line up to use one door and act terribly offended when i walk up and open the other door! Most people are so dumb!!! It has great entertainment value though! 🤣😂🤪
"After the summer"!?!! WTF? These Mallorquin politicians are so bloody greedy they just cannot bring themselves to let go of the extra dinero! Shameful! And the regular folk continue to suffer as usual!
Probably being analysed by a politicians family member with no clue about infrastructure. Not allow roadworks in summer months. Change the roundabout rule so they are not treated as t-junctions, get smart traffic light systems in place, improve the bus service and parking outside of palma would be an step in the right direction to free up traffic.
"after the summer". Really. 🤔🤔 What world do our politicians live in.
No they won't and we all know that.